Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TMCI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TMCI stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $34.47.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
