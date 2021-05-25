Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TMCI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

In other news, CFO Mark Hair bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $89,314,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,171,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,913,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

