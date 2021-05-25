Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires New Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.