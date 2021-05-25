Trust Co. of Virginia VA Trims Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 487,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 114.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.20.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.