TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.140-4.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Get TTEC alerts:

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $101.51. 60,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average of $85.69. TTEC has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $109.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.