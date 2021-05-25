Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.17.

NYSE TUFN opened at $8.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.56. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227,117 shares in the last quarter.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

