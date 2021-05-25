TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on May 25th (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple’s (NASDAQ:TSP) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 25th. TuSimple had issued 33,783,783 shares in its IPO on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,351,351,320 based on an initial share price of $40.00. During TuSimple’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

