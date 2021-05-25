Tutti Frutti (TFF) Trading 46.6% Lower This Week

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $658,517.04 and approximately $47,858.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded down 46.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

