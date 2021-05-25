Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.59

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.78.

About Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

