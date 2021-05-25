Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.16.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

