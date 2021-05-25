Ubiq (UBQ) Trading Down 37.2% Over Last Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000853 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $13.89 million and approximately $76,523.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,205.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.63 or 0.07042502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $719.21 or 0.01882462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.16 or 0.00476782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00204492 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.70 or 0.00643107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.55 or 0.00456877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.40 or 0.00380572 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

