UBS Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €12.40 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.40 ($14.59) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.77 ($12.67).

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

