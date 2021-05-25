uCloudlink Group (UCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. uCloudlink Group has set its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2021
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 70.80% and a negative return on equity of 127.77%. On average, analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UCL stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $314.20 million and a P/E ratio of -4.40. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Earnings History for uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL)

