Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.43.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $315.82 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.59.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

