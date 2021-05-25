Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $7,529,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $5,177,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $315.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.59.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.43.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

