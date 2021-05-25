Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34,483.00

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $30.05 million and $34,483.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00057761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00353530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00182975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003994 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.91 or 0.00834313 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00031906 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars.

