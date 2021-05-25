Unicly Hashmasks Collection Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84.00 (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $84.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Hashmasks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00058833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.27 or 0.00369359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00185125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.82 or 0.00881836 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00032909 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.