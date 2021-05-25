UniLend (UFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.53 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. UniLend has a total market cap of $19.53 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00066344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.74 or 0.00908572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.57 or 0.09429593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,834,300 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.