Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UNPRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UNPRF opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84. Uniper has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.