United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 996,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $327,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,572,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,262,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE URI traded up $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.11. 4,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,523. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.39 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

