Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.15 to C$4.25 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty from $2.80 to $3.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ UROY opened at $3.12 on Friday. Uranium Royalty has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

