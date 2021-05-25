US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,450 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,781,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,430 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 337,338.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,339,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,233 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 620.9% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 664,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 572,697 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 477,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 81,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at $8,781,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE NTCO opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 2.40. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

