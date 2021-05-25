US Bancorp DE Purchases 8,117 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 397,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 260,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,821 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,093,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 371,560 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

VIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.