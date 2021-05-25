USD Coin (USDC) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $21.00 billion and $3.55 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.00 or 0.06784487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00207198 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 20,997,584,936 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

