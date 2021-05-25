Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

VLO opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of -115.16, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

