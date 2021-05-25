Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 2.54. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.73) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

