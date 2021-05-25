Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after acquiring an additional 114,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $284.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.27. The firm has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $194.83 and a 52-week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

