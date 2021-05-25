Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMI opened at $246.14 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.11 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.37.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,244,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

