Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 68,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $63.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

