Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $219.23. 1,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,682. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $138.12 and a twelve month high of $227.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.