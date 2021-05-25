Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.09. The company had a trading volume of 181,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,057. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $149.85 and a 52-week high of $219.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

