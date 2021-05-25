Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $142.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

