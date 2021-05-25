Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.53 and a 200-day moving average of $125.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

