Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,338,000 after acquiring an additional 134,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,374 shares during the period. 27.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $3,336,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock worth $40,933,811. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

