Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $24.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $23.34. 1,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,488. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.