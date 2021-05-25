Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

VECO traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,488. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -209.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.78. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

