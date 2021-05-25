Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK stock opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.63. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,007. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

