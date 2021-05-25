Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.80 million-$19.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19 million.

Shares of VERI stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 442,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,534. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. Veritone has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $593.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 3.20.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERI shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.43.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

