Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.52. 377,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,338,334. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $234.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

