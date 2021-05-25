VerusCoin Price Hits $1.21 on Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00003203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $75.53 million and $39,810.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 29.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00056087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00352228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00180695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.10 or 0.00825983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,402,629 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.