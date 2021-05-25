Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 296,812 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $15,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.92.

Shares of MRTX opened at $150.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.76 and its 200 day moving average is $198.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.40. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,595 shares of company stock valued at $75,643,697 in the last 90 days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

