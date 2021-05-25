VIG (VIG) Price Down 44.7% Over Last Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VIG has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $5,713.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.58 or 0.14689131 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001384 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,253,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.