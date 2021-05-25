Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Now Covered by Analysts at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VINP. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $740.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VINP. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth about $411,000.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

