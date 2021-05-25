Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPCE. Truist began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Virgin Galactic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.15.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 20,659 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

