Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,287. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.75.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.