Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,287. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.75.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.