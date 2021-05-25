Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its position in Visa by 12.0% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its stake in Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 22.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.56. 108,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,018,069. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.26. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a market cap of $447.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

