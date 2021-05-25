Vistra (NYSE:VST) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of VST opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. Vistra has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Analysts expect that Vistra will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,310 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

