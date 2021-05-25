Vivo Energy plc (VVO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on June 25th

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Vivo Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON VVO opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vivo Energy has a one year low of GBX 65.20 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05.

In other Vivo Energy news, insider Christian Chammas sold 174,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £185,292.24 ($242,085.50). Also, insider Temitope Lawani sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £450,000 ($587,927.88).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 166 ($2.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Vivo Energy Company Profile

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

