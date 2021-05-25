Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Vonovia (ETR:VNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.75 ($76.18).

ETR VNA traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €52.10 ($61.29). 1,798,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €54.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €48.17 ($56.67) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit