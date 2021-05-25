Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.75 ($76.18).

ETR VNA traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €52.10 ($61.29). 1,798,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €54.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €48.17 ($56.67) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

