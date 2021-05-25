Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $34.88. 4,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 14.12.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vontier (VNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.