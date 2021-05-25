VouchForMe (IPL) Trading 32.5% Lower Over Last Week

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $208,470.79 and approximately $779.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00071990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.60 or 0.00959186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.14 or 0.09940150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00086665 BTC.

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

